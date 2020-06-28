Officials Searching for Missing Boater on Red River

Advertisement

Authorities are currently searching for a missing boater on the Red River at Index Bridge.

According to police radio traffic, a boat started taking on water and sank soon after launching. A passenger safely swam to shore but the other occupant has not been located.

Miller County Emergency Management, Volunteer Fire Units, Miller County Sheriff’s Office, and Arkansas State Wildlife Officers are currently on scene searching for the missing boater.

This is a developing story that we will update as we learn more.

