Bowie County jury sentences man to 40 years for EZ Mart stickup

NEW BOSTON, Texas: A Bowie County jury sentenced a man to 40 years in prison Friday for attempting to rob an EZ Mart in Texarkana, Texas, at gunpoint in 2018.

Craig Eugene Taylor, 23, was found guilty by the jury of aggravated robbery Thursday in the Sept. 19, 2018, robbery of EZ Mart at 1603 N. Robison Road in Texarkana, Texas. Friday the jury sentenced Taylor to 40 years and ordered a $10,000 fine.

Taylor entered the store while only one employee was working, according to a probable cause affidavit. He was pointing a pistol and demanding cash from the register but fled when he realized the clerk had activated an alarm.

A backpack with clothing that matched that worn by the robber in video surveillance footage from the store was found by police searching the area. Taylor’s DNA was found on a shirt in the backpack.

Taylor was represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office. Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter prosecuted the case. Fifth District Judge Bill Miller presided over the trial at the Bowie County courthouse in New Boston.

