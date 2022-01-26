One Teen Dead Another in Hospital Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Advertisement

One teen is dead and another is at Children’s Hospital in Little Rock due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, January 25 at approximately 10:25 p.m. the Bowie County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call in reference to two unresponsive juveniles located at a residence on Twilight Circle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was learned that the home was without electricity and was being heated with assistance of a gasoline powered electric generator. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers Green and Stovall arrived on scene first and found a 16-year-old female unresponsive on the front porch. CPR was started as Trooper Green entered the home and located Micah Franco, male 13 years of age of Texarkana, also unresponsive on the living room floor.

Advertisement

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scott Lillis arrived and assisted with CPR. Attempts to resuscitate Micah Franco were unsuccessful.

The female was transported to Wadley Hospital and has been transferred to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, AR.

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Kyle Holcomb responded to the scene and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death. There are no indications of foul play and it is suspected that carbon monoxide poisoning is the cause of this tragedy.

