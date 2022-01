Chamber Selects New Board Members

Advertisement

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce has selected Steve Mayo, as the 2022 Chairman of the Board. Mayo has been an active leader in the Texarkana Chamber as the chair elect in 2021. Additional new officers for 2022 are James Bramlett, Farmers Bank & Trust, as chair elect; Tom Gilbert, Wadley Regional Medical Center, as treasurer; Jennifer Harland, AEP SWEPCO, as immediate past chair; and Michael Malone, chamber president, as secretary.

The Board of Directors of the Chamber are: John Collins, JCM Industries; Glen Boles, CHRISTUS ST. Michael Health System; Dr. Doug Brubaker, Texarkana Independent School District; Ron Copeland, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company; Brittney Haynes, SignatureCare ER & Greater Texarkana Young Professionals; Dr. Christine Holt, University of Arkansas Hope Texarkana; Dr. Becky Kesler, Texarkana Arkansas School District; Vance Liles, MTG Engineers & Economic Development Council; Brock McCorkle, State Bank; LaTonya McElroy, BCSFM Solutions; Caleb Mudford, AL Franks Engineering; Robert Nelsen, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (retired) & Past Chairman’s Council; Fred Norton, Norton & Wood Attorneys at Law; Chad Pirtle, Pleasant Grove Independent School District; Robert Sanderson, Commercial National Bank; Dr. Gary Stading, Texas A&M University – Texarkana; James Tidwell, Red River Army Depot (retired); Tina Veal-Gooch; Brandon Washington, Texarkana College; Tammy Waters, Domtar – Ashdown Mill; and Justin White, Guaranty Bank & Trust.

Ex-Officio members include Allen Brown, mayor of Texarkana, AR, Bob Bruggeman, mayor of Texarkana, TX, and Robert Bunch mayor of Nash, TX. Jay Ellington, city manager for Texarkana, AR, Dr. David Orr, city manager for Texarkana, TX, and Doug Bowers, city manager for Nash, TX, also serve as ex-officio members.

The Chamber presently has a professional staff of Michael Malone, CCE, president; Robbin Bass, director of business retention & expansion; Natalie Haywood, director of events & communications; Amber Adams, director of partner development; and Greg Stone, office manager.

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce represents over 800 businesses, organizations, and professionals in the greater Texarkana region. The Chamber has been active in community development, government relations, business development, membership services, and tourism for over 105 years. For additional information on the community, economic development, and membership, contact the chamber at 819 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, Texas: 903-792-7191, or nhaywood@texarkana.org.