Ongoing Investigation at Miller County Detention Center Results in Multiple Arrest Warrants

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A months-long investigation into alleged contraband smuggling at the Miller County Detention Center has led to multiple arrest warrants, according to Sheriff Wayne Easley.

The probe began in January 2025, after Easley received allegations that detention center staff were involved in bringing prohibited items into the facility. The sheriff immediately launched an internal investigation and enlisted the help of the 8th South Drug Task Force.

After more than six months of investigation, the task force sought arrest warrants on July 21 for the following individuals:

Treveon Cleveland – former detention center employee

Delmarqueon Lockett

Roscoe Hamilton

Gary Brown

Joshua Rigsby

Tawakkia Wrightner

Kayla Gale

Charges include:

Continuing Criminal Enterprise (Class Y Felony)

Furnishing Prohibited Articles (Class B Felony)

Use of a Communication Device (Class C Felony)

Authorities say Cleveland and Wrightner have not yet been taken into custody and remain wanted on active warrants.

Sheriff Easley emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that additional arrests and charges are possible as more evidence comes to light.