Day & Zimmermann Lone Star Awarded $30.9 Million U.S. Army Contract for M82A1 Percussion Primers

Day & Zimmermann Lone Star LLC, a subsidiary of Day & Zimmermann, has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract valued at $30,912,513 by the U.S. Army for the production of M82A1 Percussion Primers. The contract was awarded by the Army Contracting Command at Rock Island Arsenal following a competitive bidding process, with two bids received. The estimated completion date for the contract is April 30, 2028.

“This award underscores our long-standing commitment to supporting the Soldiers with safe, reliable, and high-quality munitions,” said Brigadier General (Retired) John McGuiness, President of Day & Zimmermann Munitions & Government Group. “We are proud to continue our legacy of trusted service, providing critical components that ensure the effectiveness and readiness of our nation’s armed forces.”

For nearly 75 years, Day & Zimmermann’s Lone Star Plant, located in Texarkana, Texas, has been a cornerstone of the company’s munitions production capabilities and a key contributor to the U.S. defense industrial base. The facility manufactures a range of critical ordnance items, including electric and percussion primers, M67 fragmentation hand grenades and hand grenade fuzes, and signal cartridges. The Lone Star Plant employs a skilled workforce that includes production operators, engineers, and quality control specialists. The site is equipped with specialized equipment for energetics handling and automated primer production, enabling high-volume output under strict safety and quality standards.

As part of Day & Zimmermann’s broader munitions and government operations, the Lone Star Plant plays a strategic role in supporting the Department of Defense’s ammunition supply chain, surge readiness, and modernization goals. Day & Zimmermann’s capabilities have been continually enhanced through targeted investments in advanced manufacturing, precision automation, robotics, data-driven process controls, and digital quality assurance systems, ensuring rapid responsiveness to evolving military needs.

For more than a century, Day & Zimmermann has performed a vital role in the defense of our nation. With deep-rooted experience, ongoing investments in modernization and automation, and a commitment to safety and quality, Day & Zimmermann remains focused on strengthening the domestic defense industrial base and supporting U.S. and allied readiness worldwide.