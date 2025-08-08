Hospice of Texarkana, Inc. Named as a 2025 Hospice CAHPS HONORS Recipient

Sponsor

Hospice of Texarkana, Inc. d.b.a. Hospice of Hope has been named a 2025 Hospice CAHPS Honors Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, CAHPS and bereavement surveys and advanced analytics for hospice organizations. This prestigious annual program recognizes agencies that continuously provide a positive patient experience and high-quality care as measured by the patient and caregiver experience. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the scores of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) survey satisfaction measures. It exclusively recognizes agencies that have chosen to work with MatrixCare to administer their hospice surveys.

The award criteria is based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for the evaluation period of January through December 2024. In order to qualify, the hospice agency has to score above the MatrixCare National Score for the Willingness to Recommend question. Honors recipients include agencies scoring above the National Score on at least 20 of the evaluated questions. Hospice of Texarkana, Inc., Cindy Marsh, Executive Director, says, “I am very proud of our team! Our 40 years of experience, long-term employees, and non-profit mission all combine to produce five-star satisfaction rating from the families we serve. Our work is too important to deliver without excellence.”

About Hospice of Texarkana / Hospice of Hope – an independent, nonprofit hospice serving a 50-mile area in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Hospice care is intensive comfort care that alleviates pain and suffering, enhancing the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones by addressing their medical, emotional, spiritual and grief needs. Hospice of Texarkana is proud to have provided a staggering $460,000 of uncompensated care to our community in 2022. For more information, call 903-794-4263 or visit www.hospiceoftexarkana.com.