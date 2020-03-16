Texas High School Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble Earn UIL Sweepstakes Award

Advertisement

During the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Concert & Sightreading Contest on March 5, 2020, Texas High School Symphonic Band & Wind Ensemble earned the coveted UIL Sweepstakes Award.

This award is earned through the year-long achievement of a First Division Rating from judges at the Regional UIL Marching Contest along with the Concert Contest and the Sightreading Contest.

The Symphonic Band is under the direction of Steve Bennett. The Wind Ensemble is directed by Arnie Lawson.