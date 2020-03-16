Texas High School Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble Earn UIL Sweepstakes Award

PHOTO IDENTIFICATION: Front Row (L-R): Ryann Wilson, Molly Laird, Conner Corbett, Macy Sloan, Julia Ryden, Martha Bratcher, Micah Rayburn, Emma Loanzon, Caden Jean Center Row (L-R): Luke Dupas, AJ Reed, Devon Pennington, Alison Head, Gabby Reed, Michael Markham, Kaitlyn Colburn, Katarina Jordan, Aubrey Egger, Jenna Woodard, Kate Woodard, Emma Allen, Jalena McDermott, Xander Baumgardner, Kyasia Hawkins, Christian Allen, Lucy Castaneda, Madisyn Points, Jackson Rob erson Back Row (L-R): Ethan McDaniel, Trevon Buchanan, Noah Addie, Logan Revalee, Carlos Penate, Rylan Farrar, Grey Johnson, Truett Buchanan, Reed Russell, Logan Gonzalez, Chris Gilliland, Taurean Lewis, Josh Lauterbach, Christian Miller, David Bell, Tien Doan, Raven McCoy, Curshun Waters, Hope McDonald, Madaline Criddle, Andrew Wommack, Skylar Black, Skylar Allen, Angel Perez
During the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Concert & Sightreading Contest on March 5, 2020, Texas High School Symphonic Band & Wind Ensemble earned the coveted UIL Sweepstakes Award.

This award is earned through the year-long achievement of a First Division Rating from judges at the Regional UIL Marching Contest along with the Concert Contest and the Sightreading Contest.

The Symphonic Band is under the direction of Steve Bennett. The Wind Ensemble is directed by Arnie Lawson.

