Texas Tightens Rules on Travel From Louisiana

Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday ratcheted up travel restrictions into Texas during the new coronavirus pandemic, while announcing the state’s first pop-up hospital to deal with the crisis.

Abbott said he was dramatically expanding a previous executive order that requires a 14-day self-quarantine for anyone flying into Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans. Now, the state is also mandating a 14-day self-quarantine for anyone driving into Texas from anywhere in Louisiana and for those flying in from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit and Chicago, as well as anywhere in California and Washington.

According to the Atlanta, Texas Police Department, Texas DPS Troopers will be stationed at various roads from Louisiana into Texas but there will not be roadblocks.

“Troopers will be conducting traffic stops as needed. This does not single out Louisiana vehicles. If stopped by TX DPS, occupants will be given issued orders from the Office of Gov. Abbott and required to fill out documentation for 14 day self-quarantine prior to being released.

Gov. Abbott declared those involved in commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, or critical infrastructure functions are exempt.



