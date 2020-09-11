Work to begin on College Drive Monday

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TX- The City of Texarkana, Texas will begin road maintenance on sections of College Drive on September 14th, 2020. This work consists of milling College Drive and applying an asphalt overlay.

With the current schedule, contractors are set to begin work on College Drive from North Robison Road to Richmond Road on September 14th, while Summerhill Road to Texas Boulevard begins on September 21st. The expected completion date of both sections of College Drive will be the end of September.

During construction, contractors will ensure the free flow of traffic with compliant traffic control and flaggers wherever necessary. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes during this time. If you have any questions or comments, please contact the Public Works Office at 903-798-3948.

