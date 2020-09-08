Police Identify Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on State Line

Advertisement

UPDATE – POLICE ORIGINALLY TOLD TXK TODAY THAT THE PASSENGER PASSED AWAY, THEY HAVE SINCE SENT A CORRECTION SAYING SHE IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION.

A Texarkana, Ark. man died in a motorcycle crash on State Line Ave. Tuesday.

At 1:35 pm, officers responded to an SUV vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of North Stateline Ave. and East 21st Street.

Advertisement

Upon investigation, it was determined that a 2008 Suzuki XR1 motorcycle was traveling north on North Stateline Ave. when it collided with a 2003 GMC Yukon.

The motorcycle occupants were identified as driver 45-year-old Driver Scott Story and Passenger 43-year-old Heidi Flemming-Anthony from Texarkana, Arkansas.

The Miller County Coroner responded and pronounced Story dead on the scene. Flemming-Anthony was transported to a local hospital where she is in critical condition.

The SUV driver, 47-year-old Michael Pearson and his Passenger, 42-year-old Lelon Pearson, were also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

