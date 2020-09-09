Texarkana Receives Cultural Project Grant

Advertisement

The Texas Commission on the Arts Board of Directors met September 3rd and voted to award $56,000 to the Texarkana Arts and Historic District for a Texas Cultural Project grant.

This grant award will focus on the Courthouse Square Connections Project, which will serve as a gateway to the Arts and Historic District in downtown Texarkana. The overview for this project includes:

Bending the Rules III: George Tobolowsky & Friends Public Art Exhibit, which will involve salvaged materials from the iconic Hotel Grim to engage local artists to work with renowned sculptor George Tobolowsky.

Over the Street Wayfinding Banner System, which will provide promotional opportunities north of the U.S. Federal Courthouse and Post Office at the gateway to the district to promote tourism.

Texarkana Museum System Arts and Historic District Visitor Center signage which will direct visitors from the U.S. Federal Courthouse and Post Office to the Arts and Historic District Visitor Center.

“We are grateful for this funding from the Texas Commission on the Arts and the support of the Texas legislature for the Texas Cultural District program,” said David Orr, Chair of the Arts & Historic Committee. “These funds will assist with continued improvements to downtown Texarkana.”

The Texarkana Arts & Historic District is a collaborative regional marketing initiative focused on historic downtown Texarkana. District partners include Main Street Texarkana, the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, the Texarkana Museums System, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce and the Cities of Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas. To learn more, check out www.visittexarkanadistrict.com.