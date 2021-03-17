Police Investigating Fatal Early Morning Crash on Summerhill Road

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened at a little before 4:00 this morning at Summerhill and New Boston Roads.

Clarissa Arriaga, 45, of Pasadena, TX, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was passenger in a 2012 Cadillac Escalade driven by her husband, Francisco Arriaga, 47. He, along with their two children (21 and 15) were transported to Wadley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Nash PD Officer Sostenes Sanchez was transported to Christus St. Michael with non-life threatening injuries. He was on-duty and driving his patrol car.

Mr. Arriaga was headed north on Summerhill Road and failed to stop at flashing red traffic light. He was struck on the passenger side of his vehicle by Officer Sanchez, who was westbound on New Boston Road.

Please keep this family and Officer Sanchez in your thoughts today.

