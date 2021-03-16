Jesse Barrow

Advertisement

Jesse Lee Barrow age 54 of DeKalb, Texas passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 in a local hospital. Mr. Barrow was born July 1, 1966 in Dallas, Texas.

He is survived by his mother, Sharon Woodruff and Stepfather, Donald Woodruff of DeKalb, Texas, sisters Dana Summers of Hooks, Texas, Evalyne and husband Keith Jolly of Atlanta, Texas, brothers Ben Edward and wife Twyla Kiser of New Boston, Texas, Donald and wife Lori Woodruff of Dekalb, Texas, Michael and wife Yanely Woodruff of Florida, and aunt Lamerle Wiggins of Bowie, Texas and other relatives.

Interment will be in Bluebonnet Hills Cemetery, Colleyville, Texas. Local arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. There is no visitation. Mr. Barrow will lie in state Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 9:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. at Bates Rolf Funeral Home.