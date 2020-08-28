Queen City Man Drowns Overnight While Canoeing in Atlanta State Park

Advertisement

A 26-year-old Queen City, Texas man drown overnight while canoeing in Atlanta State Park.

On Friday, August 28 at approximately 2 a.m. Texas Game Wardens along with Deputies from Cass County were dispatched to a drowning at Atlanta State Park.

According to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey, after speaking to witness it was determined the victim, Colton Clemenson, was in a canoe with the witness. The canoe capsized causing both the victim and witness to fall into the water. The witness was able to swim to shore but the victim drown.

According to Hervey, Neither person was wearing a life jacket and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The victim will be sent for an autopsy.

