Search warrant for illegal hunting served at New Boston residence

Texas Parks and Wildlife and Oklahoma Game and Fish are conducting a joint investigation in the alleged illegal killing of several deer on a wildlife management area in southern Oklahoma.

A warrant was served in relation to the investigation Friday morning at a residence in New Boston, Texas.

According to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey, a suspect in the case was identified and a warrant was issued for the suspects residence to obtain the illegal game killed on October 1, 2019.

According to Hervey, a trophy buck and 2 doe were killed. Hervey says the game was then transported across state lines which is a violation of the Lacey Act of 1900.

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect at this time.

The suspect has not been arrested at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Hervey says that State and Federal charges are likely.

