Southern Refrigerated Transport Shutting Down Texarkana Terminal

Southern Refergerated Transport will be shutting down its terminal and headquarters in Texarkana, Arkansas, according to industry news site FreightWaves.com.

FreightWaves cites an internal memo they obtained.

SRT will relocate its fleet to Chattanooga, Tennessee, where its parent company Covenant Transportation Group is headquartered, and continue to operate under the SRT banner.

The move is expected to take place May 1, 2020. 150 “non-driving employees” will be laid off. No drivers will lose their jobs.

The memo cites the COVID-induced economic situation as a reason for the closure.

SRT was founded in 1986 near Ashdown and moved to a 100,000-square-foot complex on Interstate 30 just north of Texarkana in 2006.