Sex offender pleads guilty to voyeurism involving 8-year-old

A convicted sex offender caught peeking in the window of an 8-year-old boy’s window at a residence in Texarkana, Texas, last year was sentenced to 17 months in a state jail Monday after pleading guilty to voyeurism.

Harold Gene Spicer, 56, is required to register as a sex offender for life, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sex Offender Database.

Spicer appeared with Texarkana lawyer Pat Allen on video from separate locations before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all the parties are using video conferencing software. The hearing streamed live on Tidwell’s official Facebook page.

Spicer has been in jail since last year. First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp said parole authorities have a hold placed on Spicer so he may not be released once he has served his time on the voyeurism charge.

The mother of an 8-year-old boy posted images of a man looking into her son’s room which were recorded by a home security system on the night of Aug. 2, 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit. The mother also shared the footage with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigator Scott Sartor recognized Spicer from the footage and he was arrested at his job Aug. 6.

Spicer allegedly admitted to Sartor that he walked through the gate of a chain link fence surrounding the home’s backyard after his bicycle broke down. Spicer denied knowing whose bedroom he was looking in and allegedly said, “he probably would have watched if he had seen something like a naked couple.”

