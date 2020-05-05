Applications for Grades 1-5 at Morris Elementary School Now Being Accepted

Advertisement

The Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary School is now accepting applications for students entering Grades 1-5.

Applications are available for download at www.txkisd.net. Completed applications must be submitted no later than Sunday, May 31 via postal mail to 4241 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, Texas 75503 or via email to Rosalind.Mayfield@txkisd.net. An acknowledgment receipt will be sent at the time of submission. Proof of residency (current photo id or driver’s license along with a utility statement, lease agreement or tax appraisal statement) will be required with all applications.

All applicants must complete an online assessment. The applying parent/guardian will be sent an email with the assessment information. All requested documents will then need to be provided by June 12 for a student to be eligible for evaluation. To assist with preparation for the assessment, a list of skills to be assessed will be emailed to the parent/guardian when the completed application is received.

The selection process for students will be based on Academics, Attendance and Behavior. A rubric score will be determined based on the online assessment as well as: current and prior year report card grades; current and prior year STAAR or standardized test scores; current and prior year attendance and tardy record; and current and prior year behavior record. Additional ranking points will be given for TISD residency and full-time employees of Morriss Elementary School. A minimum testing and composite score will be required for admittance.

The Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary School offers students an instructional-focused elementary campus. The school has instructional opportunities specifically in the areas of math, engineering and technology with direct ties to Texas A&M University – Texarkana College of Education and Liberal Arts and College of Engineering.

For more information, contact 903.794.3651 ext. 1030 or visit www.txkisd.net.

