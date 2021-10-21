TAMUT receives funding for $45 million academic building

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana received a $45 million capital project appropriation from the 87th Texas Legislature this week during its Third Called Session. The funding, appropriated through Senate Bill 52, will be used to construct a new academic building on the university’s Bringle Lake Campus. The building is expected to house the university’s business, engineering, and technology programs.

“We are very thankful that the legislature has made funding available for the construction of a new academic building on campus. As we continue to expand and grow our existing programs and add new programs of study, this new facility will enable us to better serve our students,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “We are extremely grateful to our elected officials who helped us secure this funding,” Cutrer added. “They were able to demonstrate to the legislature how valuable Texas A&M University-Texarkana is to the East Texas region as well as to the entire state. We provide high-quality college graduates who are skilled and ready to meet the needs of today’s employers. This new academic building will help us continue to provide world-class academic programs for generations to come.”

Chancellor John Sharp thanked Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Sen. Brandon Creighton, Sen. Jane Nelson and Rep. Greg Bonnen for their leadership and all of the members of the House and Senate who supported the legislation.

“We are gratified by the confidence the Legislature shows in The Texas A&M System to be good stewards of tax dollars,” Sharp said. “We will continue to earn that trust as we serve the students and citizens of this great state.”

The Chancellor also thanked Governor Abbott for including higher education in the third special session this fall. SB52 is the first legislation since 2015 to tackle a comprehensive list of capital projects for the state’s public colleges and universities.

