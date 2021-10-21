Weekend Bar, Gig, Weather and Event Guide

Advertisement

We’ve almost made it to the weekend! Who else is ready to enjoy some downtime with family, friends and loved ones? The weather has been perfect around the Texarkana Area this week, with cooler mornings leading into warmer afternoons, with little to no humidity. That weather will continue through this weekend. Friday and Saturday we’re looking at mostly clear skies around the TriState Area, with a chance of thunderstorms this Sunday, meaning your live concerts this weekend should go off without a hitch!

Thursday, October 21st Live Music:

Fat Jacks: Alex and Liv

La Fogata- TJ McAlexander

Friday, October 22nd Live Music:

Redbone Magic Brewing- Heather Linn

Fat Jacks- Lil’ Skinny Band, $5 cover

Twisted Fork- Alex & Liv

67 Landing- Roots and Branches, John Kelley Benefit Fundraiser

La Fogata- Black Strap

Saturday, October 23rd Live Music:

Whiskey River Country- Vegas Stars

Fat Jacks- Trey Johnson

Hopkins Icehouse- Heather Linn

Twisted Fork- Trivia, 7PM

67 Landing- Shelton Band

Crossties Event Center- Jawbone & Lane Bricker will be playing for the Rock Out Cancer event hosted by Crossties this Saturday beginning at 6:30PM

La Fogata- Trophy Husband

Saturday Events Around Town:



The Hideout and Peak Fighting will be hosting PF16 this Saturday night at the opening of The Hideout in Downtown Texarkana. Tickets are available for purchase online through the Peak Fighting Website. Doors open at 4PM and fights begin at 5PM.

