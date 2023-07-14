TexAmericas Center Hires New VP of Finance Andrew Hill

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates the third top ranked industrial park and one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, announced today it has hired Andrew Hill, a veteran of financial management with two decades of experience, as its new Vice President of Finance.

Hill will provide leadership and coordination of TAC’s financial planning, debt financing and budget management functions, ensuring that TexAmericas Center accounting procedures continue to conform to generally accepted accounting principles. Hill brings a diverse background and proven track record in financial management, database management, operations, strategic planning and project management. A Texarkana native, he always wants to do his part to support the community and develop new opportunities to help the region thrive.

“I am humbled and blessed to be a part of this team and to work for an organization like TexAmericas Center,” Hill said of his new role. “TexAmericas Center is making a positive difference in the region and building up the community with the impressive work the team has already accomplished. I am excited to be a part of the next chapter of growth.”

Before joining the TexAmericas Center team, Hill was the Business Manager at the Texarkana Arkansas School District where he, among other things, acted as administrative head of the Finance, Maintenance, Custodial, Food Service, Transportation, and Security departments while ensuring that business operations were supportive of the mission, goals, and objectives of the school district.

“Andrew brings great experience and enthusiasm to this position, and he has already proven to be a major asset to our team,” said Scott Norton, Executive Director and CEO of TexAmericas Center. “He has a true passion for the Texarkana region, an extensive background in financial management, and a track record of problem solving and leadership, which combined made him the right choice for this strategic position.”

Hill holds a Master of Science in Management with an IT Management Concentration from Colorado Tech University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Jackson State University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude and with honors. TexAmericas Center has also hired Cody Hunt to join the accounting team as Bookkeeper. Hunt is a recent graduate of Southern Arkansas University with a B.S. in Accounting and Minor in Information Systems.

About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas).

For four consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 3 in 2023. (#5 for 2022). Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location.

In fact, seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region TexAmericas Center is host to an on site rail yard and has over 30 miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and movement. TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs.

The organization recently completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of the-art speculative building and has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner constructed projects in a timely efficient manner.

It is a designated US Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, Foreign Trade Zone #258, and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit texamericascenter.com.

