Texans and Arkansans Can Fish for Free This Weekend – No License Needed

Anglers in both Texas and Arkansas will be able to cast their lines without a fishing license this weekend, as both states celebrate Free Fishing Days.

In Texas, Free Fishing Day falls on Saturday, June 7, when anyone can fish on public waters without the usual state license or endorsement. It’s a tradition that occurs annually on the first Saturday of June to encourage people to enjoy the outdoors and try out fishing for the first time.

Meanwhile, Arkansas is offering an extended opportunity: from Friday, June 7, through Sunday, June 9, anyone — resident or out-of-state — can fish in state waters without a license or trout permit. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is also waiving entry fees at state parks with fishing access during the weekend.

Both states encourage new and seasoned anglers alike to take advantage of the free weekend, explore local lakes and rivers, and introduce kids and families to the sport.

State wildlife officials remind participants that while the license requirement is waived, all other fishing regulations, including size and bag limits, still apply. For those looking to find a great fishing spot, resources are available on the Texas Parks and Wildlife and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission websites.