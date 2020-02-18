The U of A Hope-Texarkana Secondary Career Center Offers Free College Credit to Area High Schools

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Secondary Career & Technical Education Center offers FREE college credit to several area high schools. If you will be entering 11th or 12th-grade next school year at one of the following high schools, or have a student who will be, ask your school counselor about signing up for UAHT Secondary Career Center classes.

Participating schools include:

•Arkansas High

•Ashdown

•Blevins

•Fouke

•Genoa Central

•Hope

•Lafayette County

•Nevada

•Prescott

•Spring Hill

The UAHT Secondary Career & Technical Education Center is an area secondary career center located on U of A Texarkana Campus, Arkansas High School Campus in Texarkana, and the U of A Hope campus. The Center provides area high school juniors and seniors with the unique opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school at no charge. The center’s curriculum serves as an extension of the high school curriculum offerings by providing students with hands-on experiences in a variety of career fields taught by UAHT Faculty.

Certificates of Proficiency are offered in the following areas:

•Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning

•Industrial Maintenance Technology

•Information Technology: Coding

•General Health (Prerequisite for CNA and EMT)

•Certified Nursing Assistant

•Emergency Medical Technician

•Welding – Basic and Construction

For more information visit https://www.uaht.edu/secondary-career-center, or contact Mikki Curtis, Director, at 870-722-8133 or mikki.curtis@uaht.edu.

Cimmaron Morris, Industrial Maintenance Technology Instructor, training a student on one of the college’s Haas Mini Mill computer numerical control (CNC) vertical milling machines.