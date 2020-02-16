Texarkana College Police Officer Damon Lynn Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Advertisement

Texarkana College Police Officer Damon Lynn was killed Saturday in a motorcycle accident in Shreveport.

“Texarkana College mourns the death of TC Police Officer Damon Lynn who passed away today from injuries resulting from a motorcycle accident near the highway intersections of I49 and I20 in Shreveport, LA,” said Suzy Irwin Director of Texarkana College public relations.

According to Irwin, Officer Lynn was participating in a recreational motorcycle ride with fellow police officers when the accident occurred. The crash is still under investigation but there were no other vehicles involved.

Officer Lynn joined the TCPD in August 2016 and served as a patrolman since that time. Prior to Officer Lynn’s service with TCPD, he served in law enforcement with Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, New Boston Texas Police Department, Grand Prairie Police Department, and also in Oklahoma.

More details will be shared with the TC faculty and staff as they become available.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Lynn’s family and friends during this tragic time of loss,” said Irwin.

