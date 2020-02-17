Eighteen Texas High School Students Advance to Skills USA State Leadership & Skills Competition

Advertisement

Eighteen Texas High School students are now advancing to the SkillsUSA Texas State Leadership & Skills Competition given their Top Three placement and high scoring during the February 6-8 District competition in Waco, TX. SkillsUSA has 13 districts within the state. Texas High School is part of District 5 which is made up of 28 counties in the East Texas area.

Student winners by category include:

Building Trades

Building Maintenance – Jaylon Gamble (Gold Medal); Construction Materials Identification – Team of Luis Barbosa & Kirsten Tippin (Silver Medal). Coached by Rachelle Corrington.

Criminal Justice

Felony Traffic Stop – Team of Kullen Bookout & Ashleigh Hall (Bronze Medal). Coached by Michelle Shannon.

Culinary Arts

Aaron Clubine (Silver Medal). Coached by Cory House.

Early Childhood Education

Haleigh Hamilton (Gold Medal); Victoria Hernandez (Silver Medal). Coached by Maurice Oldham.

Leadership Job Exhibits

“Member Notebook” – Miriam Toure; “Photo Panel” – Johnathan Willis. Both Advancing. Coached by Amber Pipes.

Video Production

Broadcast News – Team of Hollan Borowitz, Emma Burns, Caleb Coleman & Remington Cook (Silver Medal); Television Video – Team of Kara Jeffries & Assad Malik (Gold Medal). Coached by Charles Aldridge & Clint Smith.

Video Production Job Exhibits

Remington Cook, Tylicia Crutchfield, Alexis Davis, Colton Minter. All Advancing. Coached by Charles Aldridge & Clint Smith.

The SkillsUSA Texas State Leadership & Skills State Competition will be on April 2-5 in Corpus Christie, TX.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. It improves the quality of America’s skilled workshop through a structured program of citizenship, leadership, employability, technical and professional skills training.