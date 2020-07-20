U of A Hope-Texarkana Advising Students by Appointment

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Purtle Advising Center (The PAC) is currently advising students on the Hope and Texarkana campuses by appointment. Students are encouraged to schedule an advising session by phone, Google Hangouts, or Zoom. However, face-to-face advising sessions are available if needed.

Justice Lawson, a current UAHT student, said she was impressed with the precautions the College is taking to help keep everyone on the campus safe. “I am a single mother, so I have to worry about the health of my child as well as myself. It is very encouraging to see UAHT do everything possible to protect the health of all the students and staff. There is no doubt in my mind that I’ll be safe on campus this fall,” she said.

Upon scheduling an appointment, students are provided with appropriate instructions for the meeting type they have requested. If the appointment is face-to-face, the UAHT On-Campus Visitor Guideline Policy and other special instructions for the meeting will be sent to the student in a calendar invitation and emailed before the appointment.

“We are excited to begin advising students in-person again, and we are taking every possible precaution to keep our students safe on our campuses,” said Misty Hughes, Director of Advising. “All of the options our students have to be advised and register for classes this fall show our dedication to meet our students’ needs during these difficult times. UAHT is here to help in any way we can to make sure our students have a safe and successful semester. We look forward to seeing you this fall.”

To make an appointment or to register for fall classes, call 870-722-8124 or email PAC@uaht.edu.

