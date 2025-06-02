Texarkana Gears Up for a Month of Juneteenth Celebrations

Sponsor

Texarkana is set to commemorate Juneteenth with a series of vibrant events organized by The Scholars and Sigmas. From gospel performances to basketball tournaments, the community will have multiple opportunities to honor history and celebrate unity.

City-Wide Juneteenth Festival – June 21

Kicking off the major festivities, the City-Wide Juneteenth Festival will take place on June 21 at the Four States Fairgrounds from 4 PM to 11 PM. Attendees can enjoy a Southern Soul & Blues/R&B concert featuring Cecily Wilborn, PC Band, Donnie Ray, Michael Rhodes & The Jive Band feat. Kiyah, and The Old Skool Show Band. A parade begins at 5 PM, adding a lively touch to the celebration. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children, with DJ Godfather bringing the energy throughout the night.

Juneteenth Event Schedule

The celebrations span the entire month of June, giving residents plenty of opportunities to engage in activities centered on reflection, learning, and entertainment. Highlights include:

June 6: Pre-Juneteenth Gospel Explosion

Pre-Juneteenth Gospel Explosion June 14: Support a Scholar Week

Support a Scholar Week June 21: Juneteenth Festival Parade and City-Wide Juneteenth Festival

Juneteenth Festival Parade and City-Wide Juneteenth Festival June 28: Terry Rogers 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament & Keeping History Alive Production

Terry Rogers 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament – June 28

For sports lovers, the Terry Rogers Basketball Tournament offers an exciting chance to compete. Held on June 28 at #1 Legion St, Texarkana, AR, the event features a high school division 3-on-3 tournament with cash prizes of $400 for first place, $200 for second, and $100 for third. Teams can register for $10, making it an accessible and engaging way for young athletes to showcase their skills. For details, contact Eric Darden at (870) 514-5046.

With a rich lineup of events, Texarkana’s 2025 Juneteenth celebrations promise to honor history while fostering togetherness. Whether through music, community engagement, or sports, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!