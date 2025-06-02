Chamber Board and EDC Join Growing Regional Support for Red River Army Depot

Sponsor

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Chamber Economic Development Committee (EDC) have formally adopted resolutions urging Congressional leaders to protect and strengthen Red River Army Depot (RRAD). These resolutions add to the growing number of endorsements from municipalities and organizations across the Four States region advocating for RRAD’s continued mission.

As one of the largest employers in the region and a key player in national defense, RRAD generates an estimated $1.6 billion in annual economic impact. Amid federal discussions that could threaten its operations, the Chamber is taking decisive action to ensure the depot remains a cornerstone of military readiness and economic stability.

Earlier this week, members of the Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee and officials from RRAD met with staff from the offices of Senator Tom Cotton (AR) and Senator Ted Cruz (TX). The visit included a briefing and site tour showcasing RRAD’s technical capabilities and the essential role it plays in supporting U.S. and allied forces.

“Red River Army Depot is an irreplaceable national asset,” said Eric Cain, Chair of the Chamber’s EDC Committee. “Its self-sustaining operations, highly trained workforce, and strategic location make it a critical component of American defense infrastructure. Our Chamber remains firmly committed to advocating for its future.”

The Chamber’s resolution highlights RRAD’s financial self-sufficiency, its $530 million in recent infrastructure investments, and its importance to defense readiness and the regional workforce. The Chamber is distributing the resolution to Congressional delegations, the Department of Defense, and key decision-makers in Washington.

The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce continues to engage in a coordinated regional effort to preserve RRAD’s mission and to ensure its long-term success in serving both the nation and the local community.

For more information, visit www.texarkana.org to learn how you can help support this initiative.

