Robert Junior Burk, age 79 of Texarkana, Texas died Thursday, August 1, 2024 in a local nursing center.

Mr. Burk was born October 18, 1944 in Texarkana, Texas. He was a retired fireman, a U.S. Navy veteran and member of the Buchanan First Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robbie and Hazel Burk; one son, Bobby : one daughter Tammy; one brother, Tommy Burk.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Burk; daughter, Patty; one sister, Sheila Rushing; one brother, Rodney Burk and wife Debbie; one son-in-law, Joe Johnson; one special friend, Bobby Michael; fourteen grandchildren, one great grandchild and numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday August 10, 2024 at the Buchanan First Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Rothwell officiating. Burial of remains with military honors will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery at 9:00 A.M. Saturday.

The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30-11:00 A.M. prior to the memorial service.