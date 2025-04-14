Texarkana Man Dies in Tennessee Plane Crash

Sponsor

A Texarkana man and two other family members were killed in a plane crash Friday afternoon that occurred in eastern Tennessee.

According to Middle Tennessee State University, men’s golfer Carter Maneth’s family was involved in a plane crash in the Cherokee National Forest in Polk County Tennessee. MTSU said Maneth’s father, Jeff Maneth, and grandparents did not survive the crash.

According to air traffic records the 1976 Mooney M20F was en route from Chattanooga, TN. to Burlington, North Carolina.

According to MTSU the family was on its way to the Tar Heel Intercollegiate golf tournament when the plane crashed.

“Our hearts are with Carter and his loved ones during this unimaginable time. We are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and prayers, and we ask the Blue Raider community to do the same,” MTSU said.

The NTSB is investigating the crash and a preliminary report has not yet been issued.