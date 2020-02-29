Texarkana Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on County Ave.

Advertisement

A 47-year-old Texarkana man died in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

Steven E. Cash was killed in a crash that occurred at 6:13 p.m. at County Ave. and E. 13 St. in Texarkana, Ark.

According to an Arkansas State Police Crash report, Cash was riding a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle north on County Ave. when he collided with a 2004 Nissan traveling east on 13th Street.

The crash was investigated by TAPD Corporal Les Mun.

This was the second fatal motorcycle crash of the day in Texarkana, Ark.

