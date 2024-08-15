Caddo Area Council, Boy Scouts of America Launches Exciting Fall Membership Drive

Sponsor

The Caddo Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, is thrilled to announce the start of its Fall Membership Drive, aimed at welcoming new members into the vibrant world of Scouting. Beginning this fall, the Council will collaborate with over 35 local elementary schools to host a series of sign-up events designed to introduce families and students to the many benefits of Scouting.

Scouting offers a dynamic, year-round program filled with exciting activities, leadership training, and personal development opportunities for youth from kindergarten through 12th grade. As the new school year gets underway, the Caddo Area Council is eager to show local families why Scouting is the best choice for their children’s growth and enrichment.

“We are excited to connect with families across our community through this Fall Membership Drive,” said L.J. Henson, Scout Executive of the Caddo Area Council. “Scouting provides a unique environment where young people can build character, develop valuable life skills, and have fun. With our partnership with local schools, we aim to make it easy for interested families to explore all that Scouting has to offer.”

Throughout the fall, participating schools will host sign-up events where parents and students can learn more about Scouting programs, meet local leaders, and get involved in upcoming activities. This initiative is part of the Council’s ongoing effort to expand its reach and make Scouting accessible to more young people in the community.

To find a Scouting unit near you or to learn more about how to join, please visit beascout.org or contact the Caddo Area Council office at 903-793-2179. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be part of a program that combines adventure with personal growth and community service.

This fall promises to be packed with engaging events and activities for all ages, and the Caddo Area Council is eager to welcome new members into the Scouting family. Join us as we embark on another exciting season of discovery and fun!

About the Caddo Area Council, Boy Scouts of America

The Caddo Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, serves the youth of Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas, providing enriching programs that focus on character development, leadership, and community service. Through various Scouting programs, the Council strives to prepare young people for a lifetime of active citizenship and personal success.

