Mission Texarkana’s Humble Troll Coffee Truck Announces Summer Location and Schedule

Local favorite Humble Troll Coffee will soon be offering prepared drinks from their mobile coffee trailer on a regular basis. Beginning June 24, Humble Troll’s trailer will be located in front of Tacos 4 Life on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 24 and 26 will be “soft launch” days with Friday, June 28 serving as the Grand Opening event for the summer season. The first 20 customers on Friday will get a free Humble Troll sticker.

Humble Troll Coffee offers a variety of iced and hot beverages, including lattes, Americanos, drip coffee and cold brew. Coffee sales benefit Mission Texarkana, a local nonprofit serving Texarkana’s homeless community.

“We’re excited to be right off the interstate [on Mall Drive] and hope that people will choose to stop and try our coffee on their morning commute,” said Caleb Maloney, Mission Texarkana Executive Director. “All of the proceeds from our coffee sales go back into our ministry at the mission.”

Mission Texarkana is a faith-based non-profit organization that provides meals and vital resources to the homeless. They started Texarkana’s first local coffee roastery in 2017 and have been selling at the Farmer’s Market and seasonally in the mall. Last year they debuted a new name and brand for their coffee, Humble Troll Coffee Roasters, along with a custom wrapped food truck that serves as a mobile coffee trailer. In addition to prepared drinks, customers can also purchase bags of whole bean coffee, available any time inside of Tacos 4 Life.

“Toney Livingston with Tacos 4 Life is on our board and has been a big supporter of our coffee from the beginning,” Maloney said. “We’re thankful to him for allowing us to use Tacos 4 Life as a pop-up spot and hope that it helps to bring awareness to our coffee.”

Proceeds from all Humble Troll Coffee purchases directly benefit Mission Texarkana’s initiatives to provide meals, essential supplies, job training and vital resources to individuals in need throughout the Texarkana community. For more information about where you can find Humble Troll Coffee, visit humbletrollcoffee.com and follow Humble Troll on Facebook and Instagram.

