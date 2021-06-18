Three Pedestrians Killed on Interstate 30

Advertisement

Three pedestrians were struck and killed on Interstate 30 near the 15 mile marker early Thursday morning according to Arkansas State Police.

According to two separate fatal crash reports the incidents happened around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to the first report an unknown vehicle was traveling east on I-30 when is struck and killed 48-year-old Jude Smith of Arlington, Texas. The vehicle failed to stop and the operator is unknown.

Advertisement

Another fatal crash report says that a 2013 Freightliner also traveling east on I-30 struck two minors simultaneously in the right eastbound lane. The minors identity has not been released.

Miller County coroner Dakotah Bloyd pronounced all three deceased on scene.

