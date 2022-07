Advertisement

TLC Burgers & Fries is opening August 1st, 2022 after closing for over a year due to a fire in the building.

TLC was heavily damaged by smoke and flames in a fire on June 19, 2021.

The grand re-opening will be Monday, August 1st at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Pepper will be onsite handing out free bottled drinks to the first 200 people.