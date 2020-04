Tornado Watch for Texarkana Until Midnight Friday

Advertisement

A Tornado watch has been issued for the Texarkana area until midnight Friday night.

TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDERSON BOWIE CAMP

CASS CHEROKEE DELTA

FRANKLIN FREESTONE GREGG

HARRISON HENDERSON HOPKINS

HUNT KAUFMAN LAMAR

LIMESTONE MARION MORRIS

NACOGDOCHES NAVARRO PANOLA

RAINS RED RIVER RUSK

SHELBY SMITH TITUS

UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WOOD

IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS

COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD HOWARD

LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER

NEVADA SEVIER

IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES

IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA

BOSSIER CADDO DE SOTO

WEBSTER

IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA

MCCURTAIN