According to the Texarkana Joint Operations Center, two La Salle employees in Bowie County who have tested positive for COVID-19.

It is not clear at this time if the employees work at Bi-State or the jail annex.

Bowie County currently has 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Cass County has 2 confirmed cases. Texarkana, Arkansas has 1 positive case.

There has been one COVID-19 related death in Bowie County, with underlying health issues.