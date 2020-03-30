Texarkana Monday, March 30 COVID-19 Update

Advertisement
TEXARKANA, USA—
- At the time of this release, Bowie County has 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Cass County has two confirmed cases. Texarkana, Arkansas has one positive case.
- There has been one COVID-19 related death in Bowie County, with underlying health issues.
- Two La Salle (jail) employees in Bowie County have tested positive
- The CDC has issued a warning against taking non-pharmaceutical chloroquine phosphate. For more information, visit http://coronatxk.org/DocumentCenter/View/6841/CDC-HAN-431-002
- A new screening tool has been developed by the CDC and Apple, allowing users to answer a few questions and determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19. It can be found here: https://www.apple.com/covid19
- The CISA Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce has been updated as of this morning: https://www.cisa.gov/sites/default/files/publications/CISA_Guidance_on_the_Essential_Critical_Infrastructure_Workforce_Version_2.0_Updated.pdf
- The Emergency Operations Center is monitoring PPE (personal protective equipment) supplies in local healthcare facilities. Please fill out the survey to help us determine needs: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScyCo8dhcQQmZJNp8993XiveAnTZCkCfU3s_4lWPJWn-qnwrg/viewform?usp=sf_link
- At this time, it is not recommended to seek out testing for the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) unless an individual cannot manage their symptoms at home with over-the-counter medications. Dr. Matt Young, Local Health Authority, advises individuals who may be feeling ill to treat symptoms with acetaminophen, and avoid nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen. Stay at home until your symptoms are not manageable.
- We know during this time there is a lot of uncertainty and fear. It can be especially hard for those residents who are experiencing an interruption at their job, or who are dependent on social services for their day-to-day lives. If you or someone you know is feeling anxious or depressed during this time, please seek help. You can call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.
- Several local grocery stores and retail establishments have instituted policies to assist senior citizens with shopping and access to basic necessities. Visit www.coronatxk.org for a list of these stores and their provisions.
- Please support our local restaurants for carry-out. Most, if not all, of our financial institutions now have their lobbies closed. Most have extended their drive-thru hours. Check their local websites and facebook pages for their update hours.
- Both Arkansas and Texas have laws in place regarding price gouging. It is prohibited for any prices to exceed 10% of pre-disaster prices. If you notice price gouging occurring at any local establishments, please contact your respective attorney general offices.
- As a reminder, the latest information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
