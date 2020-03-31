Texarkana Receives Failing Grade in Social Distancing

Advertisement

The Texarkana area has been given a failing grade for social distancing, according to data provided by Unacast.com,

According to the data Texas Overall rates a ‘B’ while Arkansas rates a ‘D’ for reducing overall distance-traveled, indicating little changes in activity since before the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Miller County and Bowie County both received an ‘F’ grade.

Using cellular GPS data to track the change in average distance traveled from pre-COVID-19 days to recently, the site determined a “Social Distancing” score for each state and county, ranking them as follows:

A: >40% decrease

B: 30-40% decrease

C: 20-30% decrease

D: 10-20% decrease

F: <10% decrease or increase



