Ruby Dell Powell

Ruby Dell Walker Powell, age 89, of Maud, Texas, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, in a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Powell was born June 28, 1931, in Maud, Texas. She was a fifty-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was active in the New Boston Chapter 700 and the Border Chapter 211 of Texarkana. She was retired from Day and Zimmerman and was also a member of First Baptist Church Maud.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleatus Adley Powell and one daughter Shirley Dell Deal.

Survivors include one daughter Sherril Obenoskey and husband, Jerry of Lufkin, Texas; one son, Cleatus “Butch” Powell, Jr. and special friend, Alice Bell of Texarkana, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Steven Obenoskey, Rebecca Coleman, Shane Powell, Dustin Powell, Jeff Deal, and Blake Deal; nine great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Chapelwood Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Clayton Sheets officiating.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the Mausoleum.