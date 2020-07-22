Woman accused of attacking 7-year-old at playground

Advertisement

A woman who allegedly hit a 7-year-old boy multiple times after knocking him down at a playground on the grounds of a Texarkana, Texas, apartment complex has been charged with felony injury to a child.

Krystal Riley, 32, allegedly shoved the boy to the ground in the play area at the Sunset Apartments on Allen Lane at approximately 7:45 p.m. June 22, according to a probable cause affidavit. The child’s mother reported she was visiting with friends while another friend took her son to the playground.

A witness told police that Riley pushed the boy down and struck him multiple times in the head while he was on the ground. The witness reported that she had to pull Riley off of the boy. The boy’s mother allegedly said she and Riley were friends in the past and that she thought the incident was related to something that happened on the playground the day before.

The boy suffered lacerations on his head around his right ear.

Riley was arrested July 6. She is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with a $50,000 bond.

