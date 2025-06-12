Caddo Area Council, Boy Scouts of America Receives $25,000 Grant from Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation

Sponsor

The Caddo Area Council, Boy Scouts of America is proud to announce it has received a generous grant of $25,000 from the Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation to support the growth of Scouting programs across Southwest Arkansas.

This investment will play a critical role in expanding outreach efforts, developing leadership programs, and creating new opportunities for youth to experience the adventure, values, and personal growth that Scouting provides.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation for their support,” said L.J. Henson, Scout Executive of the Caddo Area Council. “This grant will allow us to bring the life-changing impact of Scouting to more young people throughout Southwest Arkansas, especially in communities that need it most.”

The Caddo Area Council serves youth across Arkansas and Texas fostering the development of character, citizenship, and leadership in the next generation. With the support of this grant, the Council is poised to strengthen its impact in the region and ensure Scouting remains accessible and vibrant for years to come.

For more information about the Caddo Area Council and how to support local Scouting programs, please visit www.beascout.org or contact L.J. Henson, Scout Executive, Gerald.henson@scouting.org.

