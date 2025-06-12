Roadwork Report Week of June 15 – June 21

Sponsor
Bowie County
I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas state line, widening highway. Westbound lanes split. Left lane for thru traffic, no option to exit. Right lane for local traffic, can exit. Some westbound ramp closures
I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under I-30 bridge
FM 989/Kings Highway – From I-30 north frontage road to Gibson Lane, widening road. Traffic shifted
I-30 – At eastbound Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehab. Exit closed, eastbound I-30 lane closure
SH 8 – At Sulphur River, bridge replacement. New bridge open
US 82 – From US 259 to I-30, widening road
I-30 – At US 82, bridge maintenance. Eastbound and westbound lane closures
FM 989 – From US 59 to US 67, resurfacing road
US 59 – From FM 2148 to Sulphur River, concrete pavement repair. Daytime lane closures
Camp County
FM 1519 – From SH 11 to FM 556, resurfacing road. Lane closures
Cass County
SH 155 – From Marion County line to SH 49, road rehab. Lane, shoulder closures
SH 8 – At Sulphur River, bridge replacement. New bridge open
US 59 – From SH 77 to FM 2791, resurfacing road. Nightly lane closures
FM 994 – From FM 1766 to SH 77, widening road to add shoulders. Daytime lane closures
Harrison County
US 59 – At I-20, bridge replacement. Some lane, shoulder closures
FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief, bridge replacement
US 80 – From Tom Brown Pkwy to Gregg Co. line, road rehab
Marion County
SH 155 – From west of FM 729 to Cass County line, road rehab. Lane, shoulder closures
SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, replacing bridge. Lane, shoulder closures
Morris County
I-30 – US 259 entrance and exit ramps. Widening and pavement repair
FM 161 – From US 67 to 0.2 miles south of Morris County line, widening road. Lane, shoulder closures
Panola County
SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road. FM 10 North closed & SH 149 entrance ramp closed at US 59, detours in place
US 59 – At FM 1794, constructing interchange, traffic diverted to frontage roads. FM 1794 closed at US 59, detour in place
SH 315 – From FM 1970 to Rusk Co. line, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures
US 79 – From US 59 to FM 31, adding continuous turn lane. Daytime lane closures
Titus County
FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road
US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges. Traffic shifted
Upshur County
SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, replacing bridge. Lane, shoulder closures
SH 300 – From US 271 to FM 3358 S, road rehab. Lane, shoulder closures
FM 2796 – From SH 155 to FM 593, widening roadway. Lane, shoulder closures
SH 155 – From FM 2911 to FM 1404, road rehab. Lane, shoulder closures
FM 1649 – From FM 555 to US 259, resurfacing road. Lane closures
