Roadwork Report Week of June 15 – June 21

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas state line, widening highway. Westbound lanes split. Left lane for thru traffic, no option to exit. Right lane for local traffic, can exit. Some westbound ramp closures

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under I-30 bridge

FM 989/Kings Highway – From I-30 north frontage road to Gibson Lane, widening road. Traffic shifted

I-30 – At eastbound Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehab. Exit closed, eastbound I-30 lane closure

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, bridge replacement. New bridge open

US 82 – From US 259 to I-30, widening road

I-30 – At US 82, bridge maintenance. Eastbound and westbound lane closures

FM 989 – From US 59 to US 67, resurfacing road