Harvest Regional Food Bank Receives $4,000 Grant From Summit Cares Fund

Summit Utilities Arkansas (Summit) is proud to announce it is awarding $50,000 in grants to support 23 non-profit organizations across Arkansas. This initiative reflects Summit’s dedication to fostering healthy and vibrant communities within its service area. The non-profits Summit is supporting focus on providing basic human needs, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics), community vitality, and environmental stewardship.

“One of Summit’s priorities is to build meaningful partnerships and strengthen our relationships in the communities we serve,” said Fred Kirkwood, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Summit. “We are excited to support these non-profits that play a crucial role in enhancing the well-being of our Arkansas communities.”

The grant recipients are 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations located within Summit’s service area. They are:

Alexander Outreach Center (Alexander)

AR Baptist Children & Family Ministries (Little Rock)

AR County Library (Stuttgart)

Boys and Girls Club El Dorado (El Dorado)

Camp Aldersgate (Little Rock)

Central AR Library System Foundation (Little Rock)

Food Bank of NEA (Jonesboro)

Harvest Regional Food Bank (Texarkana)

Home for Healing (Little Rock)

Lifeline Service Dogs (Cove)

Mid-America Science Museum (Hot Springs)

Mission Outreach of NEA (Paragould)

Project Hope Food Bank (Hot Springs)

Refuge Village (North Little Rock)

River Valley Food 4 Kids (Russellville)

St Vincent De Paul (Jonesboro)

The Call Pulaski County (Little Rock)

The Call Conway and Faulkner Counties (Conway)

The Call Grant County (Sheridan)

The Call Hempstead and Nevada County (Hope)

The Call Lonoke & Prairie Counties (Cabot)

The Salvation Army El Dorado (El Dorado)

Together We Foster (Walcott)

TOPPS (Pine Bluff)

Turning Point of South Arkansas (El Dorado)

We Care of Pulaski County (Little Rock)

In June, Summit announced its community giving grant program application was open. A Summit team member-led panel chose qualifying non-profits to receive the funding for their organizations. Summit is a community-oriented company, and in addition to supporting community causes, it also provides team members with up to 20 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer in the communities it serves.

To learn more about Summit’s giving program, visit www.summitutilities.com/about-summit/community.

