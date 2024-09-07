Sponsor

Betty Washington was born October 30, 1946 in Kiblah, Arkansas to the late Viletta Drake and the late Ulerce Drake. She attended the Kiblah Community School. She confessed Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Texarkana, Texas. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Washington, and her siblings Daretha Williams, Thomas Drake, Ulerce Drake Jr., and Odavies Drake. She was a dedicated homemaker, and mother.

She leaves to cherish her memories:

Two Sons: Archie (Mona) Drake, Northville, MI

Marcus (Felicia)Drake, Texarkana, TX

One Daughter: Karen (Arthur) Ray, Texarkana, TX

Three Brothers: Cleveland (Shirley) Drake, Kansas City, MO.

Windfer Drake, Texarkana, TX

Charles (Shirley) Drake, Texarkana, TX

Three Sisters: JoAnn Drake Stuckey, Kansas City, MO.

Oleatha (Luther) Waites, Huntsville, AL

Everlene James, Kiblah, AR

Nine Grandchildren: Elizabeth Ray, Jacob Drake, Johnathan Ray, Alan Drake, Austin Drake, Dominick Washington, Christopher Washington, Vianca Wilcox ,Keondra Wilco

Others: 4 Great-Grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews & Friends

Special Caregivers: Effie Brown, Vanshette Henry, Clara Hughes, Janee Jackson, Nellie Richard

Visitation Friday, September 6, 2024 at Halls United Methodist Church 28 Cleveland St. Texarkana, Arkansas from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. Funeral Service Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 10:00 AM Mt. Orange Baptist Church 2510 West 10th Street Texarkana, TX with Layman, Jesse “Butch” Keeton, Officiating/Eulogist. Burial Fairhaven Cemetery East 35th & Sanderson Lane Texarkana, Arkansas under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.