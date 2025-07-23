A&M-Texarkana Distinguished Alumni Nominations Now Open

Sponsor

The Texas A&M University–Texarkana Alumni Association is proud to announce that nominations are now open for the 2025 Alumni Awards. Recipients will be honored during Eagle Roundup 2025, a cornerstone event celebrating alumni and university connection, which will take place on campus Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.

These awards recognize individuals who have made a lasting impact on the university, their communities, and their professions. Honorees include the Distinguished Alumni Award, Emerging Alumni Award, and Distinguished Faculty Award.

Nominations are open through August 13, 2025. To learn more or submit a nomination, visit www.tamut.edu/alumniawards.

If you are interested in attending Eagle Roundup or supporting the event as a sponsor, please visit www.tamut.edu/roundup for more information.