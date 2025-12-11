SPONSOR

William Leon Power went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with Dementia.

He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and Paul’s bible study class. Leon’s personality brought warmth and joy to everyone he encountered. He and Becky loved their travel adventures especially their yearly trips to Sanibel Island. He was retired from Cooper Tire after 43 years of service. He was an avid deer hunter and loved his annual trips to deer camp and West Texas.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Shelly Power; one son, Heath Power; parents, Bill and Lois Power and by one brother, Don Power.

He is survived by the love of his life of 58 years, Becky Power; daughter-in-law, Shelley Power; grandson, Joey Bryant (Haley); great grandchildren, Rayleigh, Conley, Anniston, Grayson and Emmi Bryant; brother-in-law, Alex Gay (Misty); sister-in-law, Andrea Washington (Jimmy) and extended family and special friends.

Services will be 12 Noon Friday December 12, 2025 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Dr. David Holder and Dan Jones officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11-12 Friday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Texarkana.