Texarkana Regional Airport Recognized as 2025 Airport Project of the Year by Airport Business Magazine

Texarkana Regional Airport is proud to announce it has been named the 2025 Airport Project of the Year in the category of Terminal – Small Commercial by Airport Business Magazine. This prestigious recognition celebrates the successful completion of the airport’s major terminal expansion and modernization project, a significant milestone in enhancing the passenger experience and supporting the region’s economic growth.

The award highlights the airport’s commitment to improving infrastructure and services for the Texarkana community. With the new terminal, travelers will experience a more spacious, modern, and efficient facility, offering upgraded amenities and enhanced operations. The project reflects the airport’s ongoing effort to position itself for future growth and strengthen its role as a key transportation hub in the region.

“We are honored to receive this recognition and proud to contribute to the continued growth and development of the Texarkana region,” said Paul Mehrlich, Executive Director of Texarkana Regional Airport. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our partners who helped bring this vision to life. Our new terminal will help us better serve the needs of our community and visitors for years to come.”

The success of this project was made possible through the collaboration of WDD Architects, Nabholz Corporation, and McClelland Consulting Engineers, Inc., whose expertise and commitment to excellence were integral to the project’s realization.

The new terminal provides a significant boost to the region’s transportation infrastructure, offering more capacity and improved facilities for passengers, while helping to attract new airlines and services to the area. The expansion also supports ongoing efforts to increase regional connectivity and promote economic development in Texarkana.

Texarkana Regional Airport continues to focus on providing exceptional service and improving the airport experience for all travelers. The 2025 Airport Project of the Year award serves as an important milestone in the airport’s strategic plan for modernization and growth.

For additional information about Texarkana Regional Airport and its ongoing projects, please visit www.flytxk.com.