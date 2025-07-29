CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Earns Magnet Recognition for Nursing Excellence

Sponsor

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System has been awarded Magnet recognition, the highest national honor for nursing excellence and quality patient care.

This prestigious designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) reflects the health system’s commitment to professional nursing practice, collaboration, and superior outcomes. Magnet recognition is granted to health care organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence, innovatio,n and patient care.

With this achievement, CHRISTUS St. Michael joins a distinguished group of health care providers across the country and around the world. Fewer than 10% of U.S. hospitals have earned Magnet designation.

“Receiving Magnet recognition is a powerful endorsement of the exceptional care our nurses provide every day,” said Micah Johnson, chief nursing officer at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “It affirms our culture of excellence and our unwavering dedication to serving the community with compassion and clinical expertise.”

Research shows Magnet-recognized hospitals experience:

• Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication and discharge information • Lower 30-day mortality rate and failure-to-rescue rates

• Greater job satisfaction among nurses

• Reduced turnover and intent to leave

This recognition is widely considered the gold standard in nursing. It is also a key factor in national hospital rankings.

ANCC evaluates Magnet applicants based on a comprehensive framework that includes leadership, interprofessional collaboration and continuous improvement in care delivery. These elements are essential to achieving outstanding patient outcomes and advancing the nursing profession.

“Earning Magnet recognition is a testament to the extraordinary dedication and professionalism of our nursing team,” said Jason Adams, president of CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering compassionate, high-quality care and fostering a culture of excellence that puts our patients first.”

To learn more about CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, visit our website.



About CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

As part of CHRISTUS Health, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is a faith-based, not-for-profit health system serving the Texarkana and northeast Texas community with three hospitals, the CHRISTUS Emergency Center – Texarkana, and more than 2,000 Associates. We specialize in women’s health, emergency services, senior health, cancer care, heart care, surgical services imaging, and rehabilitation. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston, Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio, and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve. For more information, visit www.christushealth.org.

